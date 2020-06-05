China appreciates global support for national security legislation for Hong Kong

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2019 shows China's national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) on the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China appreciated the global understanding and support for its decision on the national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

According to media reports, some western countries have raised doubts about the National People's Congress's (NPC) national security legislation for the HKSAR. However, many countries voiced their support for China, believing that this is a just move to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and will help maintain stability and prosperity in Hong Kong.

In response, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a news briefing that, since the return of Hong Kong, the principles of "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy have been implemented in good faith.

"The rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents have been fully guaranteed. This has been widely acknowledged by the international community," Zhao said.

The fundamental purpose of the NPC's decision and its following legislation is to safeguard China's national sovereignty, security and development interests, maintain long-term stability and prosperity of Hong Kong, and ensure the success of "one country, two systems."

It will benefit not only the fundamental interests of Hong Kong but also the common interests of the international community, the spokesperson said.

"We urge certain countries to discard ideological prejudice, view China's decision and legislation in an objective and fair manner, and refrain from intervening in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any way," he added.