Tunisian president thanks China for anti-epidemic assistance

(Xinhua)    16:34, June 04, 2020

TUNIS, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday thanked China for its vigorous support and assistance for Tunisia's economic and social development, as well as providing multiple batches of medical supplies to help his country combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saied made the remarks during a meeting with outgoing Chinese Ambassador Wang Wenbin at the presidential palace.

Tunisia admires China's achievements and China's speed, Saied said, expressing his confidence that cooperation between the two countries is promising, and that bilateral relations will become a model of international relations with the joint efforts of both sides.

Wang congratulated Tunisia on the positive results of its fight against COVID-19.

He said that in recent years, with the care of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral cooperation has continuously achieved new results and there is a window of opportunity for its further development.

China will continue to work actively to deepen the friendly cooperation between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefits, the ambassador said.

