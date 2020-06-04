Video of Chinese one-armed teenager playing basketball goes viral online

Video of a Chinese one-armed teenager playing basketball has recently gone viral on the Internet. In the video, the teenager plays basketball skillfully, constantly switching dribbling from under his hip to behind his back.

Although Zhang Jiacheng, a 13-year-old teenager, has one arm, he did not flinch in the face of a taller, stronger and older opponent. He dribbled and shot skillfully and naturally. His talent quickly ignited the whole stadium, with cheers frequently breaking out in the crowd.

Some netizens even said that when they looked at the plays alone at first, they didn't see that it was a teenager with one arm at all.

Zhang Jiacheng is from Yunfu city of South China's Guangdong province. After losing his right arm in an accident when he was five years old, Zhang considers "work hard or give up" as his motto; from the daily training video released by the teenager, it is easy to notice that he practices hard every day.