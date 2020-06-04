Roundup: Cooperation in fight against COVID-19 deepens China-Jordan relationship

AMMAN, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China and Jordan have maintained coordinated efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and their bilateral ties will be further deepened after the pandemic.

In February, some Jordanian students and entrepreneurs living in China voluntarily donated face masks to help Chinese people curb the spread of the disease, according to the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Jordan.

On May 31, Jordan and China signed a document under which China handed over a batch of medical supplies to the kingdom to help combat the coronavirus.

The Chinese medical donation included 10,000 medical protection suits, 60,000 face masks, 10,000 gloves, 200 forehead thermometers and 20,000 testing kits, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang said in a statement during a handover ceremony in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Jordan's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wisam Rabadi has said the donation represents China's commitment to supporting Jordan, particularly during the critical times, to better cope with the impact of COVID-19.

On April 27, China's State Development & Investment Corporation, a key partner of Jordan's Arab Potash Company, donated medical supplies worth 1.2 million U.S. dollars to help Jordan fight the pandemic.

Also in April, Urumchi, the capital city of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, donated a batch of medical equipment to Jordan's Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.

Samer Khair Ahmed, a Jordanian expert on the Arab-China relations, said that the international community witnessed that China has assisted the Arab world and other countries in curbing the spread of the coronavirus without hesitation.

"China is a trustworthy country with precaution experience sharing with and medical equipment offering to the world," he told Xinhua.

Jordanian economic columnist and analyst Khaled Zubaidi told Xinhua that Arab countries have suffered from economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that China's Belt and Road Initiative could support them in economic recovery in the short term.

Noting that the initiative has shown positive effects on the economic development of participating countries, including Jordan, he proposed broadening and accelerating infrastructure-related projects, as they will provide abundant job opportunities.