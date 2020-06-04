Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing to offer coupons worth billions to spur consumption

(Xinhua)    09:39, June 04, 2020

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Beijing announced on Wednesday it would offer coupons worth 12.2 billion yuan (about 1.71 billion U.S. dollars) to spur consumption dampened by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The first batch of coupons will be available on Saturday at e-commerce giant JD.com. They can be used at participating restaurants and retailers in Beijing as well as for buying products equipped with smart technologies.

Also on Saturday, Beijing will launch a months-long event to promote consumption. During the event, which will run through the National Day holiday in October, over 400 activities will be held to boost consumption, covering areas such as catering, retailing, culture, tourism, education, and sports.

"The COVID-19 epidemic has taken a heavy toll on Beijing's consumption," said Yan Ligang, head of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau. "The upcoming consumption-boosting event will help promote the resumption of commerce and boost consumers confidence."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York