Chinese procuratorates rectify 80,000 mishandled cases

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Procuratorial organs across China have issued suggestions on around 86,000 cases involving erroneous commutation of sentence, parole and temporary execution of sentence outside prison by courts since 2018.

Around 80,000 of the suggestions have been adopted, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Wednesday.

A total of 52 such cases involving malpractices for personal ends have been earmarked for investigation, said the SPP.

The SPP also released three guiding cases for rectifying the three types of cases.