Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

UN, int'l humanitarian movement call for "people's vaccine" against COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:20, June 04, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement on Wednesday called on governments, the private sector, international organizations and civil society to unite toward "a people's vaccine" against COVID-19.

COVID-19 is a global disease affecting people around the world but with a disproportionately higher impact on vulnerable groups and individuals. As the race to identify the most effective tools to combat this virus continues with a steady pace, the spirit of global solidarity must prevail: no one should be left behind, said the two organizations in a joint statement.

"A people's vaccine should protect the affluent in cities and the poor in rural communities, the old in care homes and the young in refugee camps. A global social contract for a people's vaccine against COVID-19 is a moral imperative that brings us all together in our shared humanity," said the statement.

They stressed the importance of the engagement of communities, saying that biomedical interventions will only be partially effective without people's engagement and ownership of the response to the pandemic.

"We, therefore, call for governments and nongovernment actors to prioritize investments in communities and to ensure all people, without distinctions, are provided with the relevant knowledge, resources and tools to protect themselves from COVID-19. Until a people's vaccine becomes available, any hope of reducing the impact of this pandemic will primarily rest on the people's knowledge and behavior and in their ability to withstand the direct and secondary impacts of COVID-19."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York