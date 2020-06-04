Cooperation key to int'l response to COVID-19 pandemic: Rwanda president

KIGALI, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday called for closer cooperation, interdependence on international response to COVID-19 pandemic.

"The effects of COVID-19 will persist long after the virus has been defeated and the road to recovery will be long. Increased cooperation and mutual interdependence will be the hallmark of effective international response," Kagame said at 1st virtual Extraordinary Inter-Sessional Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

The meeting that was chaired by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta discussed ways to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also participated in the meeting.

Kagame said that the novel coronavirus pandemic has already taken a severe toll in lives and lost economic activity, adding that it is still impossible to say how long the disruption and hardships will last.

He added that the response capacity of many members of the organization needs reinforcement.

"In this context, it is important for the African, Caribbean and Pacific States to cooperate closely on measures to end the pandemic and enhance economic resilience. In particular, coordination will be needed to ensure equitable access to treatments, vaccines, and medical supplies," said Kagame.

He commended the role played by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in building testing capacity around the continent.

Kagame urged African Caribbean Pacific (ACP) leaders to ensure that the prevention and recovery measures discussed are fully integrated into the final agreement between ACP and the European Union.

He hailed WHO and its leadership for spearheading the global fight against the pandemic.

The one-day event was held under the theme "Transcending the COVID-19 Pandemic: Building Resilience through Global Solidarity."

The OACPS summit will be followed by a high-level exchange with global strategic and development partners, who will be key to achieving the objectives identified by the heads at the summit, including the heads of governments of Germany, Japan, Norway, India, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, according to OACPS.