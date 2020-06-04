Pakistan firmly opposes politicization of COVID-19 virus: president

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani President Arif Alvi said here on Wednesday that his country firmly opposes the politicization of COVID-19 virus by some countries attempting to blame and pressure China.

Alvi made the remarks during a meeting with a visiting Chinese military medical expert team.

The president said his country stands with the Chinese government and people.

The president thanked China for its medical assistance and support in fighting the pandemic and also hailed China's efforts for the international cooperation against the virus, saying that China has taken effective measures which led to a major and positive result in controlling the pandemic.

He said the military medical expert team has been working hard in Pakistan and visited local hospitals to guide medical staff to treat patients contracted with the virus, noting that the consistent efforts made by the team shows the deep friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, the medical team briefed their work to the Pakistani side, shared Chinese experiences on battling the virus and exchanged views on further cooperation to curb the pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing emphasized said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge and China will continuously provide support to Pakistan.

The 10-member military medical team arrived in Islamabad on April 24 to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.