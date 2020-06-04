Wuhan urged to boost care for cured COVID-19 patients

WUHAN, June 3 (Xinhua) -- A liaison group of the State Council on Wednesday asked virus-hit Wuhan city to do its utmost in regular epidemic prevention and control work and to boost the care provided to cured COVID-19 patients.

Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, should not relax nucleic acid testing for key populations, and should strengthen the scientific and targeted management of asymptomatic cases, according to the liaison group of the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

The city should follow up on all cured COVID-19 patients and carry out rehabilitation intervention and psychological counseling, according to the condition of each individual, the liaison group said.

Wuhan tested nearly 10 million people between May 14 and June 1 in a citywide drive to screen novel coronavirus infections. No confirmed COVID-19 cases were found in the process, but 300 asymptomatic cases were found and quarantined.