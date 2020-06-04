Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Wuhan urged to boost care for cured COVID-19 patients

(Xinhua)    09:08, June 04, 2020

WUHAN, June 3 (Xinhua) -- A liaison group of the State Council on Wednesday asked virus-hit Wuhan city to do its utmost in regular epidemic prevention and control work and to boost the care provided to cured COVID-19 patients.

Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, should not relax nucleic acid testing for key populations, and should strengthen the scientific and targeted management of asymptomatic cases, according to the liaison group of the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

The city should follow up on all cured COVID-19 patients and carry out rehabilitation intervention and psychological counseling, according to the condition of each individual, the liaison group said.

Wuhan tested nearly 10 million people between May 14 and June 1 in a citywide drive to screen novel coronavirus infections. No confirmed COVID-19 cases were found in the process, but 300 asymptomatic cases were found and quarantined.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York