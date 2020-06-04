Chinese premier stresses expanding employment channels for graduates

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday emphasized efforts to expand market-based employment channels and try every possible means to stabilize the overall employment situation for college graduates.

In a written instruction to a teleconference held in Beijing, Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, noted college graduates are facing grim employment prospects due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

All regions and departments are asked to strengthen the employment-first policy in a comprehensive way, boost employment for college graduates with solid and meticulous measures and promptly carry out initiatives to keep businesses and employment stable.

Li underscored the need to promote the greater development of new industries and new forms of business to build a broader platform for college graduates to start their own businesses or seek flexible employment.

More support should be given to graduates who are from regions hit hard by COVID-19 or have difficulty finding jobs, he said.

Vice premiers Sun Chunlan and Hu Chunhua, who are both members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

The meeting stressed that state-owned enterprises and public institutions are encouraged to significantly increase their posts for university graduates. It also called for further support for needy graduates such as those from central China's Hubei Province, previously severely affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, and impoverished families.

The meeting called for efforts to support innovation and business startups through tax and fee cuts as well as loans and subsidies, among other policies.

It also noted the need for solving structural employment problems by advancing supply-side reforms of university education and promoting vocational education.