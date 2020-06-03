Nurses meet on the way to battlefield against epidemic and now get married

A special wedding was held in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu province, on May 28. The bride and groom got to know each other and fell in love while fighting against the novel coronavirus in the frontline of Wuhan, central China's Hubei province.

The bride, Xie Nianye, a nurse at the Zhenjiang Hospital of Chinese Traditional and Western Medicine, met Zhang Hongtao, also a nurse in Zhenjiang, when they set off for Wuhan on Feb. 9.

During their 38 days combating the virus in Wuhan, they encouraged, helped and grew fond of each other. Now, they've decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

"I thought he was handsome when I first saw him and later found he was also responsible and reliable," Xie noted.

Zhang sees Xie as a sweet and thoughtful person. "She brought an electric rice cooker to Wuhan because she has a sensitive stomach and would heat up meals for other colleagues who were busy at work," Zhang said.

On March 17, when they returned to Zhenjiang from Wuhan, the two officially began going out. They registered for a marriage certificate on May 12, International Nurses Day, and decided to hold the wedding on May 28.

But Zhang insists that it wasn't quite a flash marriage, saying that every day facing life and death in the war against the virus is like a year.