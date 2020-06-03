Highlights of Hainan free trade port master plan

An international cruise ship anchored off the coast of Sanya, Hainan province. [Photo by Sha Xiaofeng/for China Daily]

Chinese authorities on Monday released a master plan for the Hainan free trade port, aiming to build it into a globally influential high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

A free trade port system will be "basically established" in Hainan by 2025 and become "more mature" by 2035, according to the plan jointly issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.

Here are some highlights of the newly released document.