Chinese mainland reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported one new imported COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,762, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The case was reported in Guangdong Province, the commission said, adding that one new suspected case from overseas was reported in Shanghai Tuesday.

Of all the imported cases on the mainland, 1,699 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 63 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.