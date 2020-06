WUHAN, June 3 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The province reported one new asymptomatic case in Ezhou on Tuesday, while 14 were released from quarantine. There were still 276 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Hubei had three confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition.