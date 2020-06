Aerial photo taken on June 2, 2020 shows agricultural technicians conducting yield monitoring at a wheat field in Xidiqiu Village of Linzhang County, Handan, north China's Hebei Province. Agricultural technicians conducted a yield monitoring in Linzhang on Tuesday, a step for the large-scale harvesting of wheat. The mechanical reaping works of wheat in Hebei will last from June 5 to 21. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)