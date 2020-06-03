Chinese vice premier stresses key role of pilot open platform in Hainan port

HAIKOU, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has stressed the key role of pilot open platform in Hainan port and urged efforts to ensure the smooth initial construction of the Hainan free-trade port.

Hu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his recent tour of south China's Hainan Province.

Hu visited the Yangpu Economic Development Zone and the Yangpu bonded port to check their operation. He also conducted in-depth exchanges with local officials and entrepreneurs.

Hu stressed efforts to improve trade liberalization and facilitation and develop innovative methods of customs supervision to enhance efficiency.

Meanwhile, the emergency response mechanism for early risk warnings should be optimized to crack down on smuggling activities in an accurate and efficient manner, Hu noted.