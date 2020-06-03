National security legislation inherent right of every sovereign state: Hong Kong former chief justice

HONG KONG, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Yang Ti-liang, a former chief justice of Hong Kong, said on Tuesday that every sovereign state has the inherent right to legislate in the interest of its national security, which is a principle that cannot be refuted.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Yang said that on the matter of a national security law for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), enough had been said as to reasons why such a legislation is sorely needed here.

The very principle that every sovereign state has the inherent right to legislate in the interest of its national security is one that cannot be refuted, he said.

"The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights is clear that any such rights must take into account national security needs," Yang said.

Those overseas commentators who expressed objections will be equally energetic in citing the Covenant should their respective national security be breached, said Yang, adding that "to say or do otherwise would be disingenuous."

"For the last 23 years there has been a legislative as well as an administrative vacuum as regards our ability to tackle subversive activities in the HKSAR," Yang noted.