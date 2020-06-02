China's Civil Code published

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's newly adopted Civil Code has been published in book form by the People's Publishing House.
The Civil Code was passed at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on May 28.
The book is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country from Tuesday.
Chinese scientists find new evidence that Huanan seafood ma…
No one is allowed to challenge international justice with d…
100K coronavirus deaths marks “American carnage” on grand s…
China to take all necessary measures to hit back if U.S. in…