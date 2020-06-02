Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
China's Civil Code published

(Xinhua)    17:09, June 02, 2020

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's newly adopted Civil Code has been published in book form by the People's Publishing House.

The Civil Code was passed at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on May 28.

The book is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country from Tuesday. 

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

