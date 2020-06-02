PLA HK Garrison holds kickboxing training; netizens say will deter separatists

Photo: Screenshot of a kickboxing training video posted by Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sina Weibo on May 31.

The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has gone through intensive kickboxing training to effectively improve the ability of its soldiers to respond to emergencies and quickly deal with the enemy, which netizens said could deter Hong Kong separatists.

The garrison on Sunday published on Sina Weibo a video showing soldiers pounding on each other and going on long-distance runs.

According to the garrison, the training for the soldiers involves simulated combat, which focuses on confronting and moving against the enemy.

The members who graduate from the training team will play a key role in the next combat drill and comprehensively improve the garrison's actual combat level, said the garrison.

Yang Weishuai, deputy captain of the training team, said in the video, "After intensive training, the soldiers can become more tenacious, resolute and hard-working in subduing others. They can be tougher and more unyielding when performing special tasks."

The coach Qiao Kang explained that boxing training can improve people's flexibility, strength and speed.

Chen Yun, a new member of the training team, said that through the training, he can improve his resistance to strikes and increase his endurance.

The video sparked heated discussions on social media, with many netizens saying the drill will surely be a deterrent to Hong Kong separatists.

"China has you there, we are very assured," reads a typical comment which was widely echoed by other commenters.

"Iron fist strikes! Invincible!" said another netizen.

The PLA Hong Kong Garrison firmly supports the draft decision to introduce national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the troops have the determination, confidence and capability to safeguard the national sovereignty, security, development interests and long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, Chen Daoxiang, a Chinese legislator and commander of the garrison, said on May 25 in an interview with national broadcaster on the sidelines of the two sessions.