China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

By Monday, Hubei had three confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition.

On Monday, 31 asymptomatic cases were released from quarantine, reducing the total number of such cases under medical observation to 289 by Monday.

Hubei had reported 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, and 63,620 cases in the province had been cured and discharged from hospital by Monday.

A total of 4,512 people had died of the disease in Hubei by Monday.