Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hubei reports no new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    14:02, June 02, 2020

WUHAN, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

By Monday, Hubei had three confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in severe condition.

On Monday, 31 asymptomatic cases were released from quarantine, reducing the total number of such cases under medical observation to 289 by Monday.

Hubei had reported 68,135 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, and 63,620 cases in the province had been cured and discharged from hospital by Monday.

A total of 4,512 people had died of the disease in Hubei by Monday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York