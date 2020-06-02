US public, media blast White House for “not wearing masks” statement

The US public and media outlets have blasted the Trump administration for politicizing the issue of wearing masks or face-coverings, as the nation’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 100,000, with experts noting that such irresponsible statements could worsen the country’s already severe pandemic situation.

According to a nationwide survey of over 22,000 Americans in all 50 states conducted from April 17-26 by researchers from Harvard, 75 percent of Americans said they somewhat closely or very closely follow government guidelines to wear masks outside their homes, in contrast to Trump’s refusal to wear a mask in public.

Research conducted by experts worldwide has shown that wearing masks can significantly reduce the infection rate. According to Business Insider, researchers in China‘s Hong Kong found that the transmission rate of coronavirus via respiratory droplets or airborne particles dropped by roughly 75 percent when masks were used. The CDC urges the US public to cover their mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

US media outlets, such as Associated Press, pointed out that Trump is worried that wearing a mask in public will hurt his re-election chances. CNN explained that Trump, who is extremely image-conscious, seems to view mask-wearing as a sign of weakness, mocking his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason for wearing a mask, accusing the latter of attempting to be “politically correct” by covering his face.

“By using his megaphone not to call the country to unity and resolve, but to dilute the urgent calls of public health experts, Trump not only helps undermine trust in the government, but he also makes people more reluctant to follow the advice of those who have devoted their lives to learning how to stop diseases,” CNN columnist Frida Ghitis noted in her article published on May 28.

“With more than 101,000 people already dead due to Covid-19 in the country, most Americans think Trump should wear a mask. They would rather feel safe than follow the advice of a man whose handling of the crisis they believe has been a failure,” said Ghitis.