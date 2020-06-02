Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 2, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to allocate 100 billion yuan for national development zones

(Xinhua)    11:20, June 02, 2020

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China Development Bank (CDB) will provide a total of no less than 100 billion yuan (about 14.02 billion U.S. dollars) in funds to state-level economic and technological development zones. This will be done in the next three years as the government moves to advance innovation and promote high-quality growth in these areas.

According to a memorandum jointly signed by the CDB and the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), the funds will support the development zones to optimize the investment environment, strengthen urban service functions and improve the level of a new type of urbanization, said an online statement of the MOC on Monday.

According to the decisions of China's top authorities on promoting epidemic containment work and social and economic development, the CDB will also ramp up support to alleviate the liquidity difficulties for foreign trade companies and foreign-funded enterprises in the development zones. It will increase efforts to help them stabilize capital chains and open up industrial chains.

With the memorandum signed, the ministry and the bank will cooperate to promote innovation and high-quality development of the zones, including optimization of industrial layouts, expansion of urban functions as well as the quality of ecological environments.

The two sides will focus on supporting the renovation of old areas, the upgrade of industrial zones, construction of international cooperation parks and the building of modern industrial systems in the zones, the statement said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York