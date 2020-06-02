Vice premier stresses solid, prudent efforts in building Hainan free-trade port

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the leading group on deepening all-round reform and opening-up in Hainan, presides over a meeting of the group in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
HAIKOU, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for advancing the construction of the Hainan free-trade port in a progressive manner and by making solid and prudent efforts.
Han, who heads a leading group on deepening all-round reform and opening-up in south China's Hainan Province, made the remarks at a meeting of the group on Sunday in Haikou, capital city of Hainan.
Han underlined the importance of high quality and high standards of construction in the Hainan free-trade port, calling for efforts to explore a new path of comprehensively deepening reform in the new era.
Key sectors and links should be prioritized to speed up the achievement of phased progress in building the free-trade port, he said.
Focusing on the innovation of institutional integration, Han demanded efforts to further free people's minds, fully roll out the simplifying approval system and establish a sound system of fair competition. He also called for improving the property protection system, as well as systems concerning zero-tariff and market access in trade and investment fields for maximum liberalization.
He stressed the development of high-tech industries and environmental protection sectors, as well as industries with local features, in the process of developing the free-trade port.
Efforts should also be made to forestall major risks, optimize regulatory supporting measures, enhance compliance oversight and promote high-standard opening-up via regulatory innovation to ensure sound and sustained development of the free-trade port, he said.
