Protests held in Greece over death of George Floyd

ATHENS, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of the youth members of the Greek Communist party KKE protested peacefully on Monday outside the U.S. Embassy in Athens and the U.S. Consulate in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Demonstrators denounced the suffocation to death of the unarmed black man by a police officer in Minnesota on May 25, which has sparked waves of rallies and riots across the United States.

Raising banners with Floyd's last words caught on video "I can't breathe," protesters outside the U.S. Embassy chanted slogans such as "No to a system giving birth to crises, wars, and racism."

"We join Greek peoples' voice with the voices of all people across the world against the barbarity... We join our voice with the U.S. people who are giving a struggle these days for their rights, to be able to breathe," KKE General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas said earlier.

"It is undoubtedly a shocking killing," commented Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Development and Investments, on local MEGA TV on Monday, calling it a "condemnable incident."

The developments in the U.S. after Floyd's death are being followed closely by Greek media which have extensive coverage on the issue on a daily basis.

"A country out of control. Rage and blood on U.S. streets for George Floyd's killing," read a headline on news site in.gr on Monday.

"No justice, no peace. It was not the first killing of a U.S. citizen by suffocation at the hands of police officers... There cannot be peace in a society when there is no justice," read another headline on Kathimerini (Daily) newspaper.