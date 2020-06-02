Unprotected interactions, increasing tests behind re-spike in COVID-19 cases: expert

TEHRAN, June 1 (Xinhua) -- An Iranian medical expert said unprotected social interactions and an increase in the number of tests are the reasons for the recent surge in the tally of the novel coronavirus cases in the Islamic republic.

On Monday, Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 154,445, continuing a new rise in daily cases over the past weeks, while the death toll rose to 7,878.

Iran reported the first cases of the disease on Feb. 19, and the officials decided to impose a major lockdown on economic and cultural sectors thereafter.

In early April, Iran announced a gradual reopening of its economy and easing of restrictions on social interactions under the plan of "smart distancing."

Last week, Iran allowed partial reopening of the holy shrines. All employees have returned to work since Saturday and high-risk places of businesses, such as gyms and beauty salons, have also reopened for business.

Mosques, malls and holy sites have opened under social distancing rules, but wedding ceremonies remain banned.

However, following the recent rise in the number of new infections, the Iranian health authorities raised the alarm over a new spike in different regions in Iran.

Seven provinces are in alarming state over the virus' return, and the southwestern province of Khuzestan is in a state of emergency, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the health ministry, said Sunday.

"An increase in the social interaction has resulted in the re-spike of the disease," Seyyed Ahmad Hashemi, head of North Khorasan University of Medical Sciences, said in an interview.

"Some people think the disease has ended, so they do not care the health protocols," Hashemi warned, noting in some gatherings the health instructions are not observed.

Hashemi, an expert in infectious diseases, said the soaring infections are also linked to the increasing number of tests across the country and the tracing factor.

According to the health ministry, more than 100 laboratories across the country have been equipped with the testing kits. On Monday, Iran announced the administration of 955,865 lab tests since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country in February.

On Monday, Jahanpour urged the public to wear face masks in crowded places and respect distancing.