WHO says it hopes to continue collaboration with U.S.

(Xinhua)    08:29, June 02, 2020

GENEVA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that his organization hopes to continue cooperation with the United States.

"The world has long benefited from the strong, collaborative engagement with the government and the people of the United States," he said at a virtual press conference from Geneva.

The WHO chief said that the U.S. government and people's contribution and generosity towards global health over many decades has been immense, and it has made a great difference in public health all around the world.

"It is WHO's wish for this collaboration to continue," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said during a press conference at the White House on Friday that his country is "terminating" its relationship with the WHO and will redirect the funds elsewhere.

