China donates medical supplies to Fiji to help battle COVID-19

SUVA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China donated medical supplies to Fiji on Monday to help the South Pacific island nation fight against COVID-19.

At the handover ceremony of the medical supplies, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo said China will provide 1,008 test kits for Fiji.

China's Guangdong province provides 20,000 medical masks, 5,000 disposable gloves, 1,000 surgical masks and 500 medical disposable protective clothing to the Fijian government.

Up to now, China has provided 400,000 U.S. dollars in cash to support Fiji in fighting against the virus, said the Chinese ambassador.

The ambassador stressed that virus knows no national borders, and the epidemic distinguishes no races. China will work with the Pacific island countries to enhance epidemic prevention cooperation.

For his part, Fiji's Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete thanked China for the donation, saying that over the past months, Fiji has continuously received medical supplies from China, and Fiji is very grateful for China's support to help the island nation fight COVID-19.

Currently, Fiji has recorded a total of 18 COVID-19 cases since March 19, of which 15 have recovered.

To further curb the spread of the deadly virus, Fiji still maintains the nationwide curfew.