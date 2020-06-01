Chinese experts end mission to help fight against COVID-19 in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese medical experts on Sunday ended their mission to help tackle the COVID-19 epidemic in Tajikistan after eight days' work.

Upon the group's departure at the Dushanbe international airport, Chinese Ambassador to Tajikistan Liu Bin said the experts' work marked a new chapter for China-Tajikistan friendship and contributed to the development of comprehensive strategic partnership between the two neighbors.

Tajik First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection Umarzoda Saida said the Tajik side valued their guidance in the fight against COVID-19.

Saida said Tajikistan is ready to continue working with China in the fight against the disease and boost medical cooperation between the two countries.

At the airport, the Chinese experts also received a letter of appreciation from Rustam Emomali, chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan and mayor of Dushanbe.

The 14-member medical team, from China's northwestern Shaanxi Province, arrived in Dushanbe on May 24 with medical supplies.

The experts visited infectious disease hospitals and isolation points, and held seminars and training sessions with Tajik health workers. They also offered advice to Tajik health authorities on disease prevention and control measures.

Tajikistan has reported 3,807 confirmed cases and 47 deaths as of Sunday.