UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 38,489 as another 113 patients die

LONDON, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Another 113 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Saturday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 38,489, British Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said Sunday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Back in March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a plan to shield around 1.5 million vulnerable people in the country until June 30, which he said would be more effective than many other measures to slash the number of infected cases.

Chairing Sunday's Downing Street daily press briefing, Jenrick told reporters that from Monday those who have been shielded at home in England can take initial steps to spend time outdoors.

"Now that we've passed the peak, the risk to those shielding is lower," said Jenrick.

They can spend time with their households, or one person from outside the household, said the secretary.