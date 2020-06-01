China provides medical supplies to Jordan against COVID-19

Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang (L) delivers a speech during a handover ceremony of medical supplies donated by China in Amman, Jordan, on May 31, 2020. Jordan and China on Sunday signed an agreement under which China donated a batch of medical supplies to the kingdom to help combat the coronavirus. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Jordan and China on Sunday signed an agreement under which China donated a batch of medical supplies to the kingdom to help combat the coronavirus.

The Chinese medical donation includes 10,000 medical protection gears, 60,000 medical face masks, 10,000 gloves, 200 body temperature scanning devices and 20,000 testing kits, Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Pan Weifang said in a statement on Sunday.

Pan stressed the importance of unity and cooperation to combat the epidemic, adding that the international community has gained experience in combating such epidemics and needs unity to face the COVID-19.

Jordan's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wisam Rabadi said the donation represents China's commitment to supporting Jordan, particularly during the critical times, to better cope with the impact of COVID-19.

"We will continue to count on China as a key partner to Jordan," he added.

China has supported Jordan's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 4, a batch of medical supplies was donated to Jordan by China's Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation.

On April 27, China's State Development & Investment Corporation (SDIC), a key partner of Jordan's Arab Potash Company, donated medical supplies worth 1.2 million U.S. dollars to help Jordan fight COVID-19.

In April, Urumchi, the capital city of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, also donated a batch of medical equipment to Jordan's Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority.