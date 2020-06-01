Italy's death toll from coronavirus rises by 75 to 33,415

Diving enthusiasts wearing face masks prepare to dive in Civitavecchia, Lazio, Italy, on May 31, 2020. Seventy-five more COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country's toll to 33,415, out of total infection cases of 233,019, according to fresh figures on Sunday. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Nationwide, the number of active infections dropped by 1,616 to 42,075, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Of those who tested positive for the new coronavirus, 435 are in intensive care, 15 fewer compared to Saturday, and 6,387 are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 293 patients from the previous day.

The rest 35,253 people, or about 84 percent of those who tested positive, are quarantined at home with no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

Recoveries rose by 1,874 compared to Saturday, bringing the nationwide total to 157,507.