China to strengthen medic protection with new law

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A new law to be implemented from June 1 provides for heavier penalties for organizations or individuals threatening the safety of medics and harming their dignity.

The law on promoting basic medical and health care also defines medical service institutions as public places. "In this way, heavier penalties for picking quarrels and threatening public security can be applied to the offenders who meet the relating provisions of the criminal law, which can better protect the medics," said Li Huijuan, a senior lawyer in the medical field.

While urging the society to care for and respect medical personnel, the law calls for preferential treatment to medics working in local communities and remote areas in terms of remuneration, allowances, career development opportunities and awards, among others.

It also provides for more resources to grassroots medical institutions to ensure better health care services for citizens.