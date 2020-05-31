Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 31, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to strengthen medic protection with new law

(Xinhua)    15:57, May 31, 2020

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A new law to be implemented from June 1 provides for heavier penalties for organizations or individuals threatening the safety of medics and harming their dignity.

The law on promoting basic medical and health care also defines medical service institutions as public places. "In this way, heavier penalties for picking quarrels and threatening public security can be applied to the offenders who meet the relating provisions of the criminal law, which can better protect the medics," said Li Huijuan, a senior lawyer in the medical field.

While urging the society to care for and respect medical personnel, the law calls for preferential treatment to medics working in local communities and remote areas in terms of remuneration, allowances, career development opportunities and awards, among others.

It also provides for more resources to grassroots medical institutions to ensure better health care services for citizens.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York