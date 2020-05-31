Factbox: China's progress on economic resumption

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- While containing COVID-19, China is steadily reviving its economy. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the economic sphere:

-- China's transport sector is on the mend as the country shifts to regular epidemic control measures amid improving epidemic situation at home.

As of May 23, 99.7 percent of the country's major transport infrastructure projects had resumed construction, and 98.4 percent of transport enterprises had resumed operation, said Sun Wenjian, spokesperson at the Ministry of Transport.

Calling it "good news," Sun said reversing previous declines, freight volume began to increase compared with one year earlier.

In the middle 10 days of May, the country's cargo throughput at ports and export cargo throughput both increased from one year ago, with that of container throughput close to last year's level, according to the ministry.

-- Profits of China's electronic information manufacturing sector continued to expand as business and production resumption presses ahead, official data showed.

Total profits of the sector climbed 15 percent year on year in the first four months, and the decline in operating revenue narrowed from 7.5 percent in the first quarter to 1.6 percent, according to a statement by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In breakdown, total profits of the communications equipment manufacturing sub-sector rose 20.6 percent from a year earlier, while that of the computer manufacturing sub-sector jumped 17.3 percent.

-- Logistics demand in China improved in April as economic activities recovered following easing epidemic containment measures, official data showed.

The total value of social logistics in the January-April period fell 4.2 percent year on year to 75.3 trillion yuan (about 10.56 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The drop narrowed from the 7.3-percent slump seen in the first quarter.

In the first four months, total logistics costs came in at 3.9 trillion yuan, down 8.8 percent year on year.