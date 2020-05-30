China to step up law enforcement on wearing helmet, seatbelt

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- It is compulsory for motorcyclists to use helmets and motorists to wear seat belts from June 1, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.

The police will crack down on violators as part of a safety campaign launched by the ministry.

Accidents involving motorcycles, electric scooters and cars are the leading cause of deaths in traffic mishaps in China. Craniocerebral injury accounts for about 80 percent of deaths among motorcyclists and electric scooter riders.

The ministry also urged local authorities to improve publicity on road safety and promote the habit of wearing helmet among scooter riders.

The ministry vowed to crack down on businesses that jack up prices with the rising demand for helmets. Cooperation with market regulators has been rolled out at all levels.