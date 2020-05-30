Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
China stresses fulfilling economic, social development goals for 2020

(Xinhua)    10:32, May 30, 2020

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A State Council executive meeting on Friday stressed the implementation of policies and work to reach the economic and social development goals for 2020.

The meeting, presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, noted that the government work report approved at the closing meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress on Thursday set goals for economic and social development and major works for this year, urging governments at all levels to fully implement the work and finish their tasks. 

