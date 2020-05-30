Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China postpones National College English Test

(Xinhua)    10:30, May 30, 2020

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China's National College English Test (CET) for the first half of this year will be postponed over coronavirus concerns, according to the Ministry of Education.

Originally scheduled for June 13, the test will be held on July 11 and Sept. 19. Universities and colleges can choose to hold the test on either of the two dates or both dates, the ministry said.

Registration for the July test will start in mid-June, while registration for the September test will start in early July, the ministry said, adding that the registration will be moved online. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York