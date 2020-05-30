China postpones National College English Test

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China's National College English Test (CET) for the first half of this year will be postponed over coronavirus concerns, according to the Ministry of Education.

Originally scheduled for June 13, the test will be held on July 11 and Sept. 19. Universities and colleges can choose to hold the test on either of the two dates or both dates, the ministry said.

Registration for the July test will start in mid-June, while registration for the September test will start in early July, the ministry said, adding that the registration will be moved online.