Africa's number of COVID-19 cases approaching 130,000: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent surpassed 129,565 as the death toll from the ongoing pandemic surged to 3,790 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Figures from the Africa CDC also showed that some 53,414 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Friday afternoon.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly COVID-19 affected African countries include South Africa with 27,403 confirmed cases, Egypt with 20,793 confirmed cases, Algeria with 8,997 confirmed cases, Nigeria with 8,915 confirmed cases, Morocco with 7,643 confirmed cases, and Ghana with 7,303 confirmed cases.

The Africa CDC said that the Northern African region is the most affected area across the continent both in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of deaths. Enditem