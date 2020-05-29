Medics from China, Japan share experience over COVID-19 treatment

NANNING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Medical experts from hospitals in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Japan shared their experience in treating COVID-19 patients via video link Wednesday.

Chen Junqiang, president of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University, first shared his clinical experience of COVID-19 prevention and control.

Makoto Ohori, honorary president of Tokyo Medical University Hospital and president of Tokyo International Ohori Hospital, made a presentation on prostate cancer treatment using the Da Vinci surgical robotic system.

Tsuyoshi Konishi, vice director of colorectal surgery of the Cancer Institute Hospital of the JFCR, demonstrated laparoscopic multiple organ resection for rectal cancer.

Fukunaga Tetsu, vice president of Juntendo University Hospital and head of minimally invasive surgery of the digestive system, shared operative methods important for COVID-19 patients.

The online conference aims to share China's experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with the Japanese side and promote clinical exchanges between the two countries, said Zhang Junhua from the National Health Commission.