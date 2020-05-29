China's PLA donates medical supplies to Lebanese army to help fight COVID-19

BEIRUT, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday donated surgical face masks, goggles, protective clothing and other medical supplies to the Lebanese army to help combat COVID-19.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held here at Lebanon's Defense Ministry, Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian said that when China was in the middle of its anti-epidemic fight, the Lebanese leader and people from all walks of life expressed their support for China.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the two countries have maintained close cooperation on exchanging expertise and information on epidemic prevention and control as well as the treatment of patients, said Wang, adding that China has actively coordinated resources and offered several batches of medical supplies to Lebanon.

"The PLA is offering today equipment to the defense ministry in Lebanon, which reflects the great friendship between the two countries, armies and peoples," Wang said.

China is willing to tide over the difficulties together with the Lebanese people and army, Wang added.

Expressing appreciation for the donation, Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, who also attended the ceremony, said that it is not the first time that China supports Lebanon during difficult circumstances.

This donation, which marks a milestone in the friendly cooperation between the two countries, "will have a great impact on the efforts exerted by the (Lebanese) army to protect its members from COVID-19," Aoun said.

"We are keen to continue cooperating with China in a way that serves the interests of both countries," he added.

Lebanon reported its first COVID-19 case in Feb. 21. As of Wednesday, the country had registered a total of 1,161 cases, with 26 deaths.