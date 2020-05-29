3 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Three COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.

There were 70 patients still being treated, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,291 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Thursday, the report said.

As of Thursday, a total of 82,995 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.