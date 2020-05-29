Turkey's COVID-19 cases surpass 160,000; Chinese medical team in Khartoum to help Sudan's anti-coronavirus fight

CAIRO, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Turkey's tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed 160,000 on Thursday as the country resumed high-speed train service as part of its plan to normalize life. Meanwhile, a Chinese medical team arrived in Sudan to help its fight against the coronavirus.

Turkey, the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, reported 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 160,979.

A total of 1,576 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 124,369, while the death toll in Turkey climbed to 4,461 after 30 more fatalities were recorded.

Amid the slowdown in the pandemic, Turkey acted quickly to resume normal life. The first high-speed train, coming from the Turkish capital Ankara, arrived in Istanbul's Sogutlucesme station with half of its capacity in line of strict precautionary measures.

In the largest Turkish city Istanbul, municipal workers in full protective gear disinfected a spice bazaar, one of the most significant tourism spots, ahead of its reopening next week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday announced that a series of bans, including on domestic travel, would be lifted on June 1, when restaurants, cafes, parks, beaches and sports facilities will be allowed to reopen.

Daycare centers and kindergartens, libraries and museums will also reopen on June 1, the Turkish leader said, adding that the restriction on the movement of those aged over 65 and under 18 would continue.

Iran registered 2,258 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 143,849. Iran's COVID-19 death toll, the highest in the region, rose to 7,627 after 63 new fatalities were reported.

In Sudan, a Chinese medical team arrived in the capital Khartoum to support Sudan's efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Sudan's Health Minister Akram Ali Al-Tom, who received the Chinese team at the airport, commended China for its strong support to Sudan.

Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin said that the medical team is sent by the Chinese government "to contribute China's good practice and experience" to Sudan's battle against the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Sudan's Health Ministry announced a record 200 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,346 and the death toll to 195.

The Chinese team arrived in Sudan from Algeria after ending its two-week anti-coronavirus mission there. Earlier in Algiers, Director of the Asia-Oceania Department of the Algerian Foreign Ministry Boumediene Guennad expressed gratitude to the Chinese team for its work to help the North African country fight the pandemic.

Algerian authorities on Thursday announced the extension of the lockdown, which was to end on May 30, until June 13, due to the rise in infections.

Algeria reported 140 new cases of coronavirus infections and seven more deaths from the disease, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 8,997 and the death toll to 630.

Saudi Arabia registered 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total infections to 80,185. Sixteen deaths were reported, increasing the death toll to 441.

Qatar's Health Ministry announced 1,967 new cases of coronavirus infection, as the tally of the confirmed cases in the Gulf state soared to 50,914. The death toll rose to 33 after three more deaths were added.

Egypt on Thursday set a new record of single-day rise in COVID-19 infections, with 1,127 new cases confirmed, bringing the total cases to 20,793.

The Egyptian Health Ministry also reported 29 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll in the most populous Arab country to 845.

Kuwait reported 845 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 24,112 and the death toll to 185.

Kuwait Airways announced that it will lay off 1,500 foreign employees amid the ongoing travel downturn caused by COVID-19 which led to sharp decline in its revenues.

Oman announced 636 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 9,009. One new death was reported, raising the death toll to 40.

Iraq registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 322 infections confirmed, raising the total cases to 5,457. The death toll increased to 179, after four more deaths were reported.

The United Arab Emirates announced 563 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 32,532. The death toll rose to 258, after three more deaths were reported.

In Israel, the Ministry of Health reported 79 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily rise in infections since May 2, taking the tally of infections to 16,872. The coronavirus death toll in the country rose by three to 284.

The ministry said it considers taking new steps to deal with the relatively unusual rise in the infections. But the Israeli government announced that the universities and colleges will reopen on Sunday after more than two-month suspension, with precautionary measures.

In Morocco, the health ministry reported 42 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 7,643, and 217 new recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 5,195.

Yemen's Health Ministry confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections to 278 in the provinces controlled by the government. The death toll climbed to 57 after four new deaths were recorded.

Palestine confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus infection in the West Bank, bringing the tally of infections to 625.

Jordan reported eight new COVID-19 cases, increasing the overall number of the cases to 728.

Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said that mosques and churches in the kingdom would reopen next Friday and Sunday, respectively, as part of its efforts to resume normal life disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.