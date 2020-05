MOUNT QOMOLANGMA BASE CAMP, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese surveying team safely descended to the Mount Qomolangma base camp at an altitude of 5,200 meters at 8:50 p.m. Thursday, after completing the mission of remeasuring the height of the world's highest peak.

The team of eight reached the summit at 11 a.m. Wednesday and conducted a series of surveys.

The team members are in good health, sources at the base camp said.