Shanghai reports one new imported COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one new imported COVID-19 case and zero increase in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

The imported case was a Chinese national who departed from Mexico and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 24, showing symptoms during the isolated observation period and being confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

The patient has been sent to a designated hospital for medical treatment, while six close contacts on the flight have been put under concentrated quarantine.

By Wednesday, Shanghai had registered a total of 330 confirmed imported cases. Only eight of the patients remain hospitalized and the rest were discharged from hospital after recovery, according to the commission.

The municipality had reported 341 locally transmitted confirmed cases by Wednesday, including seven deaths.