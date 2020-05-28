Factbox: China's progress on economic resumption

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- While containing COVID-19, China is steadily reviving its economy. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the economic sphere:

-Though profits of major industrial firms continued to fall in the first four months of 2020, the decline was not so sharp given government efforts to reconcile pandemic control efforts with economic growth, data showed Wednesday.

Profits of industrial companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars) totaled 1.26 trillion yuan during the January-April period, down 27.4 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The contraction was less than the 36.7-percent fall in the first quarter, NBS data showed.

-A freight train headed for Poland carrying COVID-19 relief left Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Wednesday. The train, which was carrying over 120 tonnes of supplies including masks, medical shoe covers and gloves, is expected to arrive in Poland in 10 days.

China-Europe trains from Xi'an had ferried 5,523 tonnes of relief material to European and Central Asian countries by Tuesday, to help their fight against COVID-19.

-The Shanghai office of the Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil announced Tuesday that it will reopen its resident show "The Land of Fantasy" in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on June 3.

This will be the first Cirque du Soleil production to be reopened since the company halted shows worldwide due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the company, performances of "The Land of Fantasy" will be staged three times a week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting June 3. Performers have now returned to the theater for daily training and rehearsal.