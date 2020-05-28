Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meng Wanzhou case continues after Canada judge ruling

(Xinhua)    09:39, May 28, 2020

Journalists wait outside the residence of China's Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, Canada, May 27, 2020. A Canadian judge ruled on Wednesday that the extradition case against China's Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou can proceed. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

VANCOUVER, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A Canadian judge ruled on Wednesday that the extradition case against China's Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou can proceed.

According to the ruling, the case of Meng meets the Canadian extradition standard of the so-called "double criminality."

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday urged Canada to immediately correct its mistake, release Meng and ensure her safe return to China. The United States and Canada abused their bilateral extradition treaty and arbitrarily took compulsory measures against a Chinese citizen without cause, Zhao said. "This is a serious political incident that grossly violates the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizen."

