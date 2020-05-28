Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 28, 2020
China's Huawei donates education materials to Zambia

(Xinhua)    09:23, May 28, 2020

LUSAKA, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology firm Huawei on Wednesday donated various education materials to help improve Zambia's education sector.

The donated materials included 300 computers, 300 desks and 300 chairs for various schools.

Huawei Zambia Managing Director Anthony Yu, who presented the donations to President Edgar Lungu at State House, said it was the wish of the company that the computers would help improve information and communication technologies capacity in schools.

He said the firm was keen to support E-learning in the country and added that it had created about 20,000 indirect jobs in the last five years.

The Zambian leader thanked the Chinese firm for the donation and urged schools not to lag behind in promoting E-learning.

