English Premier League's coronavirus positive cases rise to 12

(Xinhua)    08:56, May 28, 2020

LONDON, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The English Premier League confirmed four more positive cases for COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the total number to 12 across the league so far after 2,752 tests in three rounds.

The Premier League tested 1,008 players and club staff on Monday and Tuesday with four have tested positive from three clubs.

In the first two rounds of testings, there have been eight positive cases from 1,744 tests including Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Watford defender Adrian Mariappa.

"For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60," said the Premier League.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 20 clubs voted unanimously to resume contact training. It means that "squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimizing any unnecessary close contact".

The Premier League clubs have been allowed to start small-group, non-contact training from last Tuesday after all elite football games in England were suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

