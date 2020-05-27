Ancient folk art figures help promote garbage sorting in Mianzhu

Figures taken from New Year paintings, a form of ancient folk art, are being used as mascots to promote garbage classification in Mianzhu, a county-level city in Deyang, southwest China's Sichuan province, www.chinanews.com reported.

The four pictures feature four babies dressed in blue, green, gray and red. Holding a screw, the baby dressed in blue symbolizes recyclable waste. The one dressed in green and wearing a fish head represents kitchen garbage, while the baby wearing red clothes and holding a used electric bulb represents hazardous waste. The gray one wearing roll paper symbolizes residual waste.

"By creating such images, I hope to promote the idea of garbage classification in a more vivid and interesting way," said Jia Jun, the designer of the artwork.

By combining the cartoon images with the intangible cultural heritage of Mianzhu, the city hopes this innovative attempt to spread awareness of waste sorting will be better received among people, according to the culture and tourism bureau of Mianzhu.