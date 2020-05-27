Commentary: Only national security legislation can bring Hong Kong lasting stability

HONG KONG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security is a necessary move to plug Hong Kong's loopholes in safeguarding national security since its return to the motherland.

At the same time, it is a move of great importance in terms of upholding and improving the institutional system of "one country, two systems."

Nearly 23 years after Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the legislation for Article 23 of the Basic Law has remained incomplete, making Hong Kong a weak link in national security and an easy target for hostile foreign forces to disrupt public order and jeopardize social and economic interests.

Actually, the legislation for Article 23 has been stigmatized and demonized by some with ulterior motives.

Concerned over the obvious shortcomings in Hong Kong's legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security, rational Hong Kong residents naturally offer their full support for the central government's decisive move to plug the loopholes.

The number of Hong Kong residents signing a petition, which was launched Sunday in support of the national security legislation, had surpassed 1.1 million as of Tuesday evening and keeps growing.

Hong Kong's long-term peace and stability will not be achieved overnight, as addressing both the underlying problems in the economy and people's livelihood and the persistent weak points in education and other fields requires tremendous efforts. However, the prerequisite of all these changes is to create a stable and peaceful social environment.

In view of the severe situation facing the HKSAR in terms of upholding national security, only through establishing and improving at the national level the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security can the small number of illegal and criminal acts of endangering national security be effectively prevented, stopped and punished.

In doing so, China's national security and the prosperity and stability of its HKSAR can be better safeguarded.